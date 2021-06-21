Toronto is shutting down the entire Gardiner Expressway this weekend

The Gardiner Expressway will be closing all weekend starting this Friday evening.

In what has become an annual closure, Toronto's major downtown highway will be completely shut down in both directions between the 427/QEW and the DVP due to maintenance and improvements.

#TrafficAlertTO: The Gardiner Expressway will be closed in both directions between Highway 427/QEW and the DVP starting on Friday, June 25 at 11:00 pm until Monday, June 28 at 5 am for maintenance and improvements. Please plan your trip accordingly. — Gardiner Lake Shore (@TO_Gardiner_LS) June 19, 2021

In the past when the Gardiner has closed, Toronto has modified its ActiveTO plans and kept Lake Shore Boulevard open so not to completely clog access by motorists to the downtown core.

No confirmation from the city on this weekend's ActiveTO routes has come as of Monday morning.