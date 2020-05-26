Toronto is shutting down the entire Gardiner Expressway this weekend

The Gardiner Expressway is shutting down this weekend. While driving around Toronto has dramatically decreased due to the ongoing pandemic it hasn't halted street maintenance work that desperately needs to be done.

Those who are still driving around the city can expect a full closure of the expressway, from the DVP to Hwy 427, starting 11 p.m. on May 29 until 5 a.m. on June 1. This is for annual improvements and maintenance.

The Gardiner Expressway, from the DVP to Hwy 427, will be fully closed starting 11pm on Fri., May 29 until 5am on Mon., June 1 for important annual maintenance & improvements. Please plan your essential travel ahead. https://t.co/otKvsocLqk pic.twitter.com/ra9EJWgjRp — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 26, 2020

To avoid frustration it's best to plan trips into the city in advance.

Drivers should consider alternative routes and obey signs around work zones for the safety of workers and be patient while driving.

With Lake Shore Boulevard West expected to be partially closed for the city's ActiveTO initiative, traveling by car along the southern border of Toronto might best be avoided this weekend.