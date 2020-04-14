New report suggests driving in Toronto has decreased by 73%

A new report released by Apple today shows mobility trends in countries/regions and cities around the world since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it indicates that driving has decreased by a whopping 73 per cent in Toronto.

The mobility report includes information about driving, walking and public transit use in major cities and 63 countries or regions since January 13, 2020 using routing requests from Apple Maps.

It indicates that walking has decreased by 71 per cent in Toronto, while public transit use has dropped 86 per cent.

The data also show a slight spike in driving in Toronto on April 9, and journalist Matt Elliott pointed out that this is likely due to people making grocery trips to prepare for the upcoming holidays.

"Apple today released a mobility data trends tool from Apple Maps to support the impactful work happening around the globe to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," reads a statement from the company.

"This mobility data may provide helpful insights to local governments and health authorities and may also be used as a foundation for new public policies by showing the change in volume of people driving, walking or taking public transit in their communities."

While dramatic decreases in movement of all kinds are to be expected considering the many measures currently in place to enforce social distancing and self-isolation in Ontario, it seems Toronto residents are walking and driving even less than the average Canadian.

While — similarly to Toronto — transit use has decreased by 85 per cent in all of Canada since January 13, driving has dropped by just 65 per cent and walking has reduced by 59 per cent.