Toronto is finally doing something about noisy Fast & Furious-style drivers

If you're sick of hearing obnoxious car and motorcycle drivers constantly revving their engines and drag racing around the streets of Toronto, you're definitely not alone — it's been something that residents of the city have been complaining about for eons.

Some would argue that heavy construction, screeching streetcars, stunt driving yahoos and similar noise is just part and parcel of living in a huge metropolis, but others are very much over what seems to be a worsening problem.

To address the issue — which isn't just one of disruption and annoyance, but potentially of safety — the City has launched a new two-pronged campaign to crack down on ear-splitting engines and loud speeding.

I know it’s spring/summer in Toronto when I start to hear super loud motorcycles! Pure fuckin ASSHOLERY on 2 wheels⚡️

Many cars too👎🏼

Fine em all✅ — 1DPS1 (@1Dazza1) July 23, 2021

"The City continues to receive complaints regarding excessive noise from vehicles and motorcycles, which is often a result of speeding," reads a release from Thursday detailing the new push, which will be part education and part enforcement by both bylaw and police officers.

Authorities will be focusing on issuing fines for driving offences such as speeding and exhaust systems that have been deliberately modified, as well as idling noise.

If you're FED UP with this Reckless, DANGEROUS behaviour on our roads

PLS SIGN & SHARE



Over 91,000 have

We NEED Stronger Deterrents & Laws https://t.co/WWJSSE5RJ8 — 💙Blue&WhiteChick💙 (@JillianMcLeod05) September 15, 2020

The efforts come two months after the province vowed to enact stricter punishments for aggressive driving, including street racing and stunts.

Under the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021, licence suspension periods and vehicle impoundment periods have been lengthened, and penalties worsened for repeat offenders, among other things. The threshold for what is considered stunt driving has also been lowered in some areas.

"Street racing and stunt driving is continuing to rise disrupting our neighbourhoods and putting the lives of pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers in the city at risk. We also know that noise from motorcycles and modified vehicles is also continuing to rise and frustrate residents across the city," Mayor John Tory said in the release about the blitz.

Why are motorcycles so loud in #Toronto? Because the vast majority have illegally modified open exhausts with no muffler (or fake exhaust tip that is hollowed out). Many without license plates too like the picture below. This guy decided to take a stroll while stopped too. pic.twitter.com/U5PwGKVsyz — Driving In Toronto (@driving_toronto) September 2, 2020

"This is just one way that we are working together to address this issue and ensure that those who are participating in this disruptive behaviour are held accountable and aware of the rules in place to keep everyone safe."