Toronto residents banding together to fight yet another screeching streetcar loop

No Toronto resident is safe from the squeaking, groaning streetcar routes that plague the city, and the High Park Loop has officially joined the screeching mix.

Move over McCaul Loop, or the squealing route in Corktown: according to some residents living around Parkside Drive, the screeching from High Park Loop has become the bane of their existence.

Some residents say it can be heard as far as 700 metres away.

As of a week ago, they've formed the group Residents For a Quieter High Park Streetcar Loop to make some noise of their own.

The residents' group is now pushing for Councillor Gord Perks and the TTC to fix the unbearable disturbance coming from the 506 Calrton streetcars as they make their way around the line's western terminus.

The group shared a video compilation of multiple streetcars making their way around the loop. The horrific sounds last the duration of the turn and it's enough to make your hairs stand on end.

Don Toporowski, the group's creator, says that he's lived in the neighbourhood for over 20 years. He says the loop had never been a problem until recent streetcar track replacements around Howard Park.

Toporowski tells blogTO that over 20 households have written letters to the TTC and Councillor Perks in the last two days.

"The increased noise levels affects our rights as residents to live in peace and relative quiet in the city," says Toporowski.

"Over 100 homes are affected and the screeching prevents residents from conducting school and work from home, from sleeping and from enjoying peace in their homes."

Hey @TTChelps how are you? Just wanted to note the screeching at High Park loop is pretty bad. Might want to send someone out to check. https://t.co/DCkiVbuGmF — Matt (@MattY90285928) April 13, 2021

Residents living as far as Roncesvalles have reported being woken up by the loop and similar complaints have been made by people live north on Indian Grove or as far down Westminster, two streets south.

In a letter to complaining residents, the City has acknowledged that there's been an influx of streetcar noise complaints in the High Park Loop area. TTC staff have also accompanied residents to scope out the scene.

The TTC has suggested that the sound levels are affected by environmental factors like rain or humidity. Some in the residents group suspect faulty lubrication system. Whatever it is, they'll have to put up with nails on a wheeled chalkboard until the TTC gets to the bottom of it.