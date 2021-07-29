76% of Ontario drivers don't even know what stunt driving is

Ontario drivers may now face higher fines and longer vehicle impoundments under new stunt driving laws, but many think it's all about street racing and donuts.

A recent survey conducted on behalf of CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) found that only 24 per cent of Ontario drivers are aware of all the offences that account for stunt driving.

"Many motorists think stunt driving is just a combination of excessive speeding and doing reckless tricks, but it also includes aggressive behaviours such as road rage and weaving through traffic," said Raymond Chan, manager of government relations at CAA SCO.

"These reckless actions behind the wheel can have serious consequences and should never occur on our roads, especially in residential areas and community safety zones."

Drivers can actually be charged with stunt driving if they are going twice the speed limit in some zones.

Under the Moving Ontarians More Safely (MOMS) Act, in force since July 1, drivers may be charged with stunt driving when traveling in excess of 40km/h on roads where the posted speed limit is under 80km/h. Those who drive 50km/h or more over the posted speed on roads where the speed limit is 80km/h or more can also land stunt driving charges.

If charged, drivers could face a 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment. Further penalties are expected to come into effect in fall 2021, including longer licence suspensions and new escalating sanctions for repeat offenders.

Of those surveyed for the CAA poll, 74 per cent agree that stricter penalties and increased fines for stunt driving would help discourage drivers from driving dangerously.

But at the same time, many drivers admit they are the ones driving unsafely. The survey found 55 per cent of Ontario drivers admit to engaging in unsafe driving.

The top unsafe driving behaviours people admitted to were speeding at 42 per cent, and distracted driving at 18 per cent. They also admitted to unsafe lane changes (8 per cent) and aggressive driving (7 per cent).

A lot more people, 95 per cent, say they have witnessed dangerous driving from other motorists. Speeding, at 81 per cent, and distracted driving at 74 per cent were the top two unsafe behaviours people saw followed by unsafely changing lanes (73 per cent) and aggressive driving (69 per cent).

Chan said the CAA hopes the tougher penalties will reduce unsafe driving practices.

"When you engage in stunt driving, it could cost you your driver's licence, your car, and most importantly, your life or the lives of others," said Chan

The poll, commissioned by CAA SCO and conducted by Campaign Research between March 15 to 22, 2021, surveyed 1,504 Ontarians who hold a valid driver's licence through online surveys. A probabilistic sample of a similar size would have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.