Toronto ranked one of the top cities in the world to work from home

Toronto has ranked high on numerous lists including the 5th best city in the world for millennials, one of the world's best city brands and now we are climbing to the top of another list.

According to this year's Nestpick Work-from-Anywhere Index reported that Toronto has been ranked as the 12th top city in the world to work from home.

The study selected 75 major global cities that are often cited as 'most liveable destinations' and evaluated the cities on three categories - cost and infrastructure, legislation and freedoms, and liveability.

Montreal was rated as 9th on the list and Vancouver was ranked at 39th.

Prior to the pandemic and then especially during the pandemic, there have been advances in technology and digital connectivity that provides workers with the opportunity to work from anywhere.

"The pandemic has accelerated this trend rapidly over the last 12 months, however, very few countries have enacted legislation designed to attract foreign-employed workers. Instead, they only offer visas to those who take on jobs on location, therefore missing the opportunity to bring high-wage earners to their city without the need to generate new jobs."

Meaning that if self-employed digital nomads, freelancers, or simply just remote workers were able to work from a city without taking on a job located in the particular city they are locating to - the city may rank higher.

Founder and CEO at Nestpick, Omer Kucukdere said in the report that "The last year has really proven to many companies that remote-working is not only a possibility but actually something that can be beneficial to everyone involved."

Some aspects that have positively impacted Toronto's score include internet speed and capacity, LBGT + and gender equality, remote working infrastructure and healthcare.

Toronto lost some points as it does not offer a digital nomad or freelancer visa.

Nestpick boasts Toronto as it is "a city full of entertainment, culture and a booming business presence. As the most populated city in Canada, Toronto is a multicultural city rich with unique cuisines, art, and lively nightlife."

Some of the top-rated cities include Melbourne, Dubai, London and Tokyo - clearly we are in good company.

The worlds top 20 work from home cities are: