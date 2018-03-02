Toronto ranked 5th best city in the world for millennials

Toronto has been ranked one of the best cities in the world for millennials, which means that if you were born sometime between 1980 and 2000, this is a great city for you to live, work and buy avocado toast in.

Nestpick, a youth-focused aggregator site for furnished apartment rentals, just released its second annual millennial cities ranking for we "digitally native, entrepreneurial and well-travelled" citizens of Earth.

Based on such factors as internet speed, gender equality, nightlife, access to contraception and the ability to work remotely, the European website has ranked Toronto as the fifth best city in the world for millennials in 2018.

A total of 110 cities were analyzed for the ranking this year using data provided by organizations like the UN, the WHO, Euromonitor, Crunchbase and the U.S. Bureau of Labour.

Berlin came out on top with an overall score of 7.14 out of 10, while Montreal was ranked second thanks to its high scores in housing, healthcare, immigration tolerance and number of annual music festivals. Osheaga is pretty dope, I'll give them that.

"For this year's ranking, we've delved deeper into what millennials truly care about," wrote Nestpick of its final ranking.

"For instance, although they often garner negative press for their perceived sense of entitlement and apathy, most millennials actually care more about housing and human rights than partying."

Toronto scored particularly well when it comes to things like the success of local startups, LGBT friendliness and food. Our score for housing was a dismal 2.7 out of 10, but that should come as little surprise to anyone who lives in the city right now.

Here are the top 10 cities for millennials in 2018, according to Nestpick. You can see the full list of all 110 cities right here (spoiler: Bruges, Geneva, and Bologna round out the bottom three).

1. Berlin

2. Montreal

3. London

4. Amsterdam

5. Toronto

6. Vancouver

7. Barcelona

8. New York City

9. Cologne

10. Manchester