Massive crowds gather at Hanlan's Point for beach party in Toronto

Toronto's beaches were predictably busy this past weekend as intense heat and humidity descended upon the city and residents looked to cool off, but one beach in particular saw massive crowds dancing and partying like it was pre-COVID.

Hanlan's Point Beach, known for being clothing-optional, was the site of a huge beach party on Sunday, June 27 according to videos shared across social media platforms.

The clips, originally posted to TikTok by user nagardudar, show the massive party in full force, with what looks like hundreds of beach-goers dancing in close contact with one another while maskless.

Yes ... this is in Toronto on June 27, 2021 (Hanlan's Point Beach). ❤ pic.twitter.com/fM3mV1DCCO — Omar Aliraqi 🇨🇦🇮🇶 (@Omar_aliraqi20) June 29, 2021

The videos have also since been shared to Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, prompting many residents to comment on party-goers' apparent disregard for safety protocols.

"Not good... too crowded," commented one Toronto resident on TikTok. "Going to be lockdown again soon."

"And I can't get a haircut?" wrote another.

"Welcome to wave 4 you selfish assholes," wrote another resident on Twitter.

As Ontario is currently in Step 1 of the province's Roadmap to Reopening, outdoor gatherings are currently only permitted with a maximum of 10 people.

Physical distancing is also expected to be maintained during all gatherings, including at beaches throughout the province.

While the party coincided with the final weekend of Pride month and Hanlan's Point is known for being a hub for the city's LGBTQ2S+ community, it remains unconfirmed whether the party was a Pride celebration or simply a weekend beach party like those that have taken place at Woodbine Beach in the past.