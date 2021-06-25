It's going to feel like 40 C in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is in for some unbelievably hot weather this weekend, but you'll probably want to have an umbrella on hand if you plan on heading out to soak up the heat.

Sadly, the city is expected to see intense heat featuring a whole lot of rain over the next several days, though there likely will be some brief breaks from the storm to allow for a quick dip in the lake or drink on a patio.

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, Toronto is currently sitting at a comfortable temperature of 21 C, with a high of 27 C expected for later in the day Friday along with a mix of sun and clouds.

Heat and humidity return to Ontario and Quebec by Friday, before thunderstorms lead off several days of soggy conditions across both provinces. #ONstorm #QCstorm https://t.co/O5DKEGjTec — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) June 24, 2021

Overnight, however, a storm is expected to set in that could bring up to 20 mm of rain between tonight and tomorrow. Forecasted to be extremely hot and stormy, Saturday is expected to reach a high of 27 C, though it'll feel more like 35 C with the humidity.

On Sunday, the rain will likely subside to make way for one of the hottest days so far this year, with a high of 32 C — which will feel more like 40 C with the humidity — expected along with a mix of sun and clouds.

The intense heat is expected to continue all throughout next week, with each and every day predicted to feel above 30 C thanks to the ongoing humidity.

But the rain isn't going anywhere either, and some places in Ontario could see more than a month's worth of rain during the next seven days, according to TWN.

"Of course this is disappointing news for those on vacation, however, there will also be periods of dry weather with sunshine and warm temperatures," says TWN meteorologist Doug Gillham. "So, it will not be as miserable as it may look if you just quickly glance at the weather icons in your forecast for the week."

Thankfully, warm and dry weather is expected to return to Toronto the week after Canada Day.