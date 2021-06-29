City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
cn tower canada day

CN Tower won't be doing a light show on Canada Day this year

City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Toronto's CN Tower won't be putting on a light show in celebration of Canada Day this year. 

While the landmark presented a 15-minute light show set to the music of Canadian artists in 2020, the tower will instead be making a social statement on July 1. 

Throughout Canada Day, the CN Tower will light up in orange in solidarity with and in support of Indigenous communities across Canada following the discovery of 751 unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval residential school in Saskatchewan last week. 

Many have called for Canada Day to be cancelled across the nation as a result of this horrific finding as well as the 215 Indigenous children discovered in a mass grave at a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia in May, and a number of municipalities have moved to cancel planned celebrations in response to the backlash.

The City of Toronto's planned Canada Day fireworks show has also been cancelled, though this is simply an extension of COVID precautions and not a statement on the need for truth and reconciliation.

Asked about calls to cancel the national holiday Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters the day should be a time for "Ontarians to reflect" on what has been done to Indigenous peoples in this country.

Lead photo by

Marcanadian

