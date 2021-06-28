Canada Day celebrations are starting to be cancelled in Toronto this year

After a push for Canada Day celebrations to be cancelled, following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at residential schools across the country, some events in Toronto have begun cancelling their planned festivities.

The City of Toronto has cancelled its planned Canada Day fireworks show, although private fireworks displays will still be allowed. This cancellation however was not a response to the outcry but rather an extension of COVID precautions.

Calls for Canada Day to be cancelled intensify after latest residential school discovery https://t.co/nXXNKaPaGe #Toronto #CanadaDay #215Children — blogTO (@blogTO) June 24, 2021

That said, the City has announced its commitment in taking further action to support truth, justice and reconciliation.

The East York Canada Day Committee has also made an announcement that they're cancelling all previously planned events and replacing them with "A call to our community to use the day for thoughtful reflection and a personal examination of what it means to be Canadian."

Should Ontario have major Canada Day celebrations this year? Here’s where Premier Doug Ford stands:



"I think it’s time for Ontarians to reflect on what has happened to the First Nations communities in the past, for decades and decades. It’s an absolute tragedy." #onpoli pic.twitter.com/jtnZXwur4x — Sammy Hudes (@SammyHudes) June 28, 2021

Cities across the country have begun cancelling Canada Day events including in British Columbia and New Brunswick.

Most notably, Victoria BC City Council held a unanimous vote to change its plans for a virtual Canaday Day show into a broadcast to air later this summer guided by the Lekwungen people and featuring local artists, that explores what it means to be Canadian.

With only a few days until July 1, it remains to be seen if the City of Toronto will be following suit with any major announcements.

While people are sure to look for any reason to celebrate after a year in lockdown, it's also important to stay reflective.