This is how many residential schools were in Ontario and where they were located

Devasting news of more unmarked graves found in residential schools in Saskatchewan came this week prompting more calls to continue searches — including in former residential schools in Ontario.

News that Cowessess First Nation discovered 751 unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan came on June 23.

SEVEN. HUNDRED. FIFTY. ONE.



751 unmarked graves have been found at a former residential school by the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.



The next time someone tells you "This isn't Canada", tell them it is.



This is a country built on genocide. — Naheed Dosani (@NaheedD) June 24, 2021

In May, preliminary findings from a survey of the grounds at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School uncovered the remains of 215 children buried at the site.

The tragic discoveries seem to be moving governments into action.

On June 15, Ontario announced it would provide $10 million to help support the identification, investigation, protection and commemoration of Indian Residential School burial sites across the province.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) estimated that at least 426 children who attended Indian Residential Schools in Ontario are known to have died, while an unknown number are still missing. The TRC research identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario but there are likely more.

This is a map of every residential "school" site in Canada.



Every dot is a crime scene.



Only a few have been investigated so far.



Canada, do not get used to these numbers.



Do not let them become statistics.



Put yourselves in the shoes of these children in the ground. pic.twitter.com/5XJS1w1ka2 — Mumilaaq Qaqqaq (@MumilaaqQaqqaq) June 24, 2021

There were 18 residential schools operating as far back as 1862 to as recently as 1991 in Ontario, according to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation:

Bishop Horden Hall Indian Residential School (1906–1976) was on Moose Island at the southern end of James Bay.

Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School (1901-1976) was initially located on the west side of Shoal Lake, western Ontario, then moved in 1929 to Round Lake near Kenora.

Chapleau (St. John’s) Indian Residential School (1907-1948) was initially located on the north side of the Kegebesquashesing River, about half a mile west of the Chapleau town limits, then moved to the west and north of the Kegebesquashesing River.

Cristal Lake High School (1976-1986) was an all-girls school located on Cristal Lake, approximately 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

Fort Frances (St. Margaret's) Indian Residential School (1906-1974) was located on the Couchiching Reserve on the southwest shore of Rainy Lake northeast of Fort Frances.

St. Joseph's (Fort William) Indian Residential School (1870-1970) opened at Fort William Indian Reserve on the banks of the Kaministiquia River near the town of Fort William. Then in 1909, relocated to the town of Fort William on the northwest corner of Frankin and Arthur Streets.

McIntosh Indian Residential School (1925–1969) was near the Station of McIntosh on the C.N. railway line 270 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Mohawk Institute Indian Residential School (1885-1970) was in Brantford next to the Six Nations Indian Reserve.

Mount Elgin Indian Residential School (1867-1946) was located on the Caradoc Reserve 32 kilometres from London.

Pelican Lake (Sioux Lookout) Indian Residential School (1927-1978) was located on the shore of Pelican Lake near Sioux Lookout.

Poplar Hill Indian Residential School (1962-1989) was located across the Berens River from the community of Poplar Hill in the District of Kenora.

The first Shingwauk Indian Residential School (1873-1970) in Garden River was burned down six days after opening in 1873. It was moved to the bank of the St. Mary’s River in Sault Ste. Marie.

Spanish Indian Residential School (1862-1962) was located on the north shore of the North Channel, at the mouth of the Spanish River on Manitoulin Island. It was segregated into two residential schools – one for girls and one for boys.

St. Anne's (Fort Albany) Indian Residential School (1906-1976) was initially located at the Fort Albany Mission, on Albany Island, then moved to the junction of the Albany and Yellow Rivers until it burned down in 1939. The third location was across a small stream on the same Roman Catholic Mission site.

St. Mary's (Kenora) Indian Residential School (1897-1972) was near Rat Portage on the shore of the Lake of the Woods adjoining the Kenora Indian Reserve.

Stirland Lake Indian Residential School (1971-1991) was located at Stirland Lake in the District of Kenora.

Wawanosh Home (1879-1892) was five kilometres northwest of Shingwauk Indian Residential School.