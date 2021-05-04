Toronto philanthropist Suzanne Rogers apologizes after viral posts at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Suzanne Rogers, the now-somewhat-disgraced Toronto philanthropist, socialite and wife of Edward S. Rogers III of the eponymous telecommunications giant, is frantically backtracking today after making a number of social media posts about her trip to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida over the weekend.

Rogers, who is on the board of directors at Sick Kids Hospital and has a fashion institute in her name at Ryerson University, is getting some understandable flack for posting a photo alongside the controversial, racist, sexist former U.S. president, as well as for being in Palm Beach in general while her home province is under a lockdown and stay-at-home order.

And comments are turned off for this post on Instagram. She knows she got caught. #suzannerogers — Sean P (@stupug90) May 4, 2021

After a flurry of backlash, she issued an apology over Instagram on Tuesday afternoon in a post that notably has its comments turned off.

"I have always believed in equality, diversity, inclusiveness, and respect for all," she starts, clarifying that she "do[es] not have any kind of relationship with Donald Trump" and that her interaction with the man was for "mere seconds at the end of a dinner, as we were leaving."

She also insists that her Instagram stories at Mar-a-Lago were not meant to be any sort of political statement or endorsement of Trump, his actions or his views.

"Taking and posting it was done without considering the false assumptions and implications that would be made about my personal beliefs," Rogers wrote.

Yeah. Surely, there's no political statement inherent in joining or continuing to be a member of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club plus also taking a smiling photo with him given his 4-year-presidency and January 6 incitement to violence. Where are the false assumptions here? https://t.co/uSr4EdtD4s — Dr. Katja Thieme 👀 (@Katja_Thieme) May 4, 2021

Unfortunately for her, the damage of her unwise social oversharing has been done, with the general consensus being that her and her family's acts of attending the event at Trump's resort and posing for a photo with him speak louder than that apology.

Suzanne Rogers clearly doesn't hold those values she states she espouses or she wouldn't have attended an event at the most infamous Trump property, where it's widely known he hangs out and complains about his election loss, and then directly take a photo with him. https://t.co/17gRqk5j57 — Alexander Sinclair (@Alex_W_Sinclair) May 4, 2021

The photo, though perhaps not premeditated, was certainly an unwise choice that many believe show Rogers' true colours and affiliations.

Her choice to take another photo of an ornately framed painting of a much-younger Trump with the simple caption of "the 'Donald'" was also particularly cringeworthy and seems at odds with someone who isn't a fan of the man.

"Sure seems like a lot of adoration for a man you say you have no interest in," one Twitter user aptly stated. "And eating at #MarALago was your choice. That man owns that place. Next thing you know you will be having drinks at the wall he built."

"Lady, you're at Mar-A-Lago. Statement made!," another said.

Essentially, it seems no one is taking the apology from the billionaire for anything but an attempt to untarnish her name and shrug off responsibility for and consequences of her choices both to visit Mar-a-Lago and to post what she did.

No one is questioning what Suzanne Rogers supports or believes. She already told everyone what she believes by a) going there b) taking a photo with that fascist c) posting it online. — Ayaz (@sahyder1) May 4, 2021

Though she may have deleted the offending stories, Rogers is certainly learning that things shared to the internet, however briefly and with whatever amount of thought (or lack thereof) put into them, can be indelible.