TTC is shutting down 8 subway stations this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure to watch out for.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on April 24 and 25 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Line 1: This weekend, there will be no subway service between Finch and St Clair stations due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and the ATC signal project. Shuttle buses will run. Visit https://t.co/JQObTkLkfy for more information. pic.twitter.com/ehkOfXROif — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) April 23, 2021

The TTC will take advantage of this closure to conduct work on its Automatic Train Control signal system as well.

While there won't be any full closures on Line 2 this weekend, subway service will be starting late on Sunday. Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will start by noon on April 25 after closing for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closure.