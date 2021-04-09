Data shows Toronto's residents of colour have way more run-ins with TTC fare inspectors

The TTC has been making an effort to be more diverse and inclusive, which has included examining the ways in which systemic racism plays into its day-to-day operations

And, unfortunately, new data from a third-party review into enforcement on public transit in Toronto has found that there has indeed been severe racial inequity, especially when looking at who is being stopped by fare inspectors.

According to a new report for which U of T researchers examined customer data over 10 years, Black and Indigenous riders were "over-represented in enforcement incidents," being cautioned and charged more often than other commuters, when it comes to both checking fares and other safety and security concerns.

Completely agree with this statement @gordperks The City should also end its Parks Ambassadors & Pathway Inside Program. They are the same kind of program, it’s just that it takes place in parks. People who are poor being ticketed and harassed. Because they can’t afford something — Greg C (@c_shadowspaces) April 9, 2021

They had respective incidence rates of 11,164 and 9,963 per 100,000 people, compared to just 3,678 per 100,000 white transitgoers, making for rates that were 3.1 times higher for Indigenous individuals and 1.95 times higher for Black individuals than white.

This is all while these residents of colour altogether comprise less than 10 per cent of the city's population, though data on their representation among ridership is unavailable.

"The findings further support the critical need for the TTC's ongoing work to identify, prevent and address racism, anti-Black racism and anti-Indigenous racism, in the workplace and in the delivery of services, and to build trust with Black, Indigenous and racialized communities," the report reads, adding that the comission has taken this information to heart.

If the TTC already knows that its TTC 'enforcement' cops/system is racist, then why @TTChelps @TTCStuart is this ongoing?



If you can't guarantee your enforcement is not racist & disproportionately targeting Black & Indigenous people then why the FUCK is it running#TTC #TOPoli https://t.co/1WScgkhLGN — SURJ Toronto - Defund Toronto Police (@SURJto) April 9, 2021

Based on these stats, the TTC plans to work on "culture change" within its departments, to rewrite certain policies and procedures, and change the way it trains its staff, among other things.

But many are already fearing this won't be enough to enact real change as the TTC Board prepares to address the report next week.

Earlier in the health crisis, the transit body briefly pivoted its enforcement program to focus on simply educating the public rather than punishing fare evaders, but resumed its regular ticketing protocols shortly after, to much criticism.