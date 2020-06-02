TTC fare inspectors set to resume issuing fines later this summer

TTC fare inspectors haven't been handing out fines for fare evasion since mid-March, when the transit agency confirmed that they'd stop checking fares using their handheld tap machines as a result of the pandemic.

But that's about to change, because the TTC confirmed that fare inspection and enforcement activities, including fines for fare evasion, will resume in mid-July/August.

The TTC Customer Service account posted the update on Twitter today, indicating that they'll start resuming some regular activities later this month.

"In June, Fare Inspectors will be present on the TTC to remind customers to pay their fare," they wrote. "They'll be at transfer points to observe and educate customers and to make sure they are tapping their PRESTO card."

Then, in July, the transit agency said officers will resume proof of payment inspections and begin providing education and warnings to those who haven't paid.

In July, they’ll resume proof of payment inspections, providing education and warnings to those who haven’t paid. In mid-July/August, fare inspection and enforcement activities, including fines for fare evasion will resume. — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, some are questioning the timing of the announcement considering the current protests against aggressive policing and the fact that the TTC has previously been accused of disproportionately fining Black people in Toronto.

"Hey TTC! Maybe do a vibe check with what's happening in the world right now and realize it isn't the right time to reintroduce your enforcement officers that have a track history of targeting black people," one twitter user wrote.

"Get the pride flag out of your picture if you're going to continue to use tactics that oppress people."