Mira Miller
Posted 26 minutes ago
ttc fare

The TTC is finally changing how fare inspectors will be used

If you're one of the people who's been moaning and groaning at the sight of fare inspectors continuously patrolling TTC vehicles despite calls for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, then you'll be glad to know some changes will be implemented starting Wednesday.

According to a tweet posted by National Post writer Richard Warnica, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green has confirmed that fare inspectors will no longer be checking fares using their handheld tap machine effective tomorrow. 

Green said officers will instead be stationary at card readers to educate commuters, rather than fining fare evaders. 

He added that any officiers who board a vehicle that already has 50 people on it will leave the vehicle and board another. 

Green also said the TTC will be adding stationary on-street posts at busy interchanges to educate transit users and provide customer service. 

But don't forget: According to recommendations from both health and government officials, you should only be taking the TTC if you absolutely have to

Anyone who has the ability to stay home and practice social distancing should do just that, for the sake of your health and the community around you.

