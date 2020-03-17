Immunocompromised people ask healthy youngsters not to kill them by spreading the coronavirus

As governments and public health officials continue to ramp up measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage people to stay home and practice social distancing, those who are at a high risk of experiencing complications from the virus are begging others to listen.

The virus currently wreaking havoc around the world is one that typically results in a minor illness in young people with strong immune systems, but it can lead to something far more serious or even death in those who are immunocompromised or elderly.

In light of this, many Toronto residents who are immunocompromised have taken to social media to share their stories and ask that everyone — even young people with healthy immune systems — think of the most vulnerable among us and stay at home as much as possible.

I am immunocompromised with Asthma. I would Like to keep seeing my son grow up. He’s 6 months old. Our lives matter. So if you are sick STAY HOME!! #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/gO3ngCLxok — Jessy (@jessyelisabete) March 15, 2020

Twitter users have been posting their stories alongside smiling selfies and accompanied by the hashtag #HighRiskCovid19.

"Social distancing isn’t about you. It's about others you can help," one user wrote along with a photo of her three kids. "I am immunosuppressed thanks to drugs for ulcerative colitis and a chronic autoimmune disorder. I’m asking you to do your part. My 3 kids need me. Stay home. Avoid crowds."

"I’m Sam. I’m an author who has asthma with a history of bronchitis/pneumonia," another user wrote accompanied by a photo of her and her mom. "This is my best friend, my mom, who is battling stage four lung cancer like a champ. We are people and neither of us are expendable. Please don’t write us off."

Other tweets include more details about the numerous health conditions and medications that can compromise a person's immune system.

Think only seniors are at risk? 39 years young, and immunosuppressed thanks to drugs for ulcerative colitis (getting my infusion as we speak). I’m asking you to do your part.

Stay home.

Avoid crowds.

Be bored and inconvenienced.



Thank you. #highriskcovid19 pic.twitter.com/kHCB00bxqx — Adrienne Finlay (@culture_ace) March 17, 2020

While some are blunt and straight to the point.

I’m immunocompromised and my life matters!!! #HighRiskCovid19



There are tons of us who are... so please think of us. pic.twitter.com/kBFvMJyXtg — Steff (@totallyfunkless) March 15, 2020

Many of the tweets also include information about elderly family members in an effort to remind young people that a person's life is not expendable just because they are older.

My dad is 82 and after coming out of the hospital he will be very #HighRiskCovid19 He has dedicated his life to helping others. Let’s help him and others who are #HighRiskCovid19 by doing all we can to #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/JO1GMxWvIl — Dan Adelman 🌱 (@Dan_Adelman1) March 16, 2020

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's declaration of a state of emergency this morning means the bars and dine-in restaurants that many millennials have been frequenting — despite warnings not to — will now be forced to close.

But to ensure that anyone who is currently at risk is truly and fully protected, those who believe they are more immune will have to listen to the calls from immunocompromised residents, think of the wellbeing of others and simply stay home.