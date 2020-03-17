City
coronavirus ontario

Immunocompromised people ask healthy youngsters not to kill them by spreading the coronavirus

As governments and public health officials continue to ramp up measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage people to stay home and practice social distancing, those who are at a high risk of experiencing complications from the virus are begging others to listen. 

The virus currently wreaking havoc around the world is one that typically results in a minor illness in young people with strong immune systems, but it can lead to something far more serious or even death in those who are immunocompromised or elderly. 

In light of this, many Toronto residents who are immunocompromised have taken to social media to share their stories and ask that everyone — even young people with healthy immune systems — think of the most vulnerable among us and stay at home as much as possible. 

Twitter users have been posting their stories alongside smiling selfies and accompanied by the hashtag #HighRiskCovid19

"Social distancing isn’t about you. It's about others you can help," one user wrote along with a photo of her three kids. "I am immunosuppressed thanks to drugs for ulcerative colitis and a chronic autoimmune disorder. I’m asking you to do your part. My 3 kids need me. Stay home. Avoid crowds."

"I’m Sam. I’m an author who has asthma with a history of bronchitis/pneumonia," another user wrote accompanied by a photo of her and her mom. "This is my best friend, my mom, who is battling stage four lung cancer like a champ. We are people and neither of us are expendable. Please don’t write us off."

Other tweets include more details about the numerous health conditions and medications that can compromise a person's immune system. 

While some are blunt and straight to the point. 

Many of the tweets also include information about elderly family members in an effort to remind young people that a person's life is not expendable just because they are older. 

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's declaration of a state of emergency this morning means the bars and dine-in restaurants that many millennials have been frequenting — despite warnings not to — will now be forced to close. 

But to ensure that anyone who is currently at risk is truly and fully protected, those who believe they are more immune will have to listen to the calls from immunocompromised residents, think of the wellbeing of others and simply stay home.

Fareen Karim

