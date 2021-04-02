10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto in March included some beloved local brands, including a favourite vegan pizzeria and a go-to for boxes of kamayan that felt way too short-lived.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

One of the city's only locations of this domestic merch emporium has closed its store in Toronto's tallest residential skyscraper. The upper-level shop in Aura left for the great beyond in mid-March following the closure of three restaurants downstairs. Don't fret, home furnishers: It'll be replaced by Toronto's first downtown Ikea.

Both locations of Green Wood closed this month, meaning no more of their sustainable brunches for either Leslieville or King West. A restaurant called Maru Japanese Bistro will be replacing the shop on Queen St. East.

This shop's boxed Filipino feasts were a pandemic-time revelation when it first opened last spring. The Ortega family, which also co-owns Tinuno, have been forced to close up shop following news of impending condos; but fear not, Tala has hinted that new locations are likely.

Almost exactly a year after opening, Greektown's beloved spot for dragon rolls and teriyaki ginger bowls has closed for good. It's been tough for owners Erika and Chris to run the business while raising their seven-month-old son, so they're handing the shop over to new management, who'll be changing the name but likely keeping it a sushi spot.

In one fell swoop, Toronto's popular brand for baos closed three of its five locations for good. As of March 31, Mean Bao's stores in the Grange, Annex Food Hall and in Leslieville are no more. The Bathurst shop remains open, with a pop-up at Radical Road Brewing still going. But the brand says three new shops will be up and running soon.

This King West destination for TIFF parties and pre-WFH-era after-work drinks has closed after seven years. The bar officially announced its closure late March after months of temporary closure.

One of Toronto's most delicious tasting menus has been replaced by an izakaya. Owners Jeffrey Yap and Ryan Rioux confirmed the closure of their beautiful restaurant this month.

Leslieville's 1970s-themed cocktail bar has been shuttered for good, but owners are around the corner from reviving it as a gay 'n' groovy spot called Lavender Menace. Yard Sale's always been lesbian-owned, but the business will look louder and prouder this time around.

After months of question marks, the exclamation mark at the end of Apiecalypse's name is now officially a period, as in done. Toronto's foremost vegan pizzeria has officially vacated its Christie Pits shop, which is now up for lease.

After nearly three years of operating out of the same tiny space, Hazel and Mitch of Lion Coffee and chocolatier Kata Ambrus are leaving St. Clair West. Chocolat De Kat has moved down the road in a new partnership with De Mello Coffee. Hazel and Mitch are expecting a baby, have gone online and will be offering a mobile coffee cart this summer.