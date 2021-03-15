One of Toronto's only Bed Bath & Beyond locations has closed

Seems residents of Canada's largest city will have to travel beyond downtown Toronto to get their favourite bed and bath products.

The Bed Bath & Beyond located at 382 Yonge St has permanently closed down. Located within the Aura skyscraper, the popular location first opened in 2012 before closing its doors for good this past week.

It's the most recent major American retailer to close a Toronto location within the past year following the likes of Best Buy and Jordan among others.

A sign posted outside the closed location directs guests to the next closest location at 1602 The Queensway, near Sherway Gardens. Four other locations exist north of the city in Brampton, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, and Markham.

Currently, the company's website still lists the downtown Toronto location as open, although the empty store and shuttered entrance say otherwise.

As retail outlets begin to allow for in-person shopping as Toronto makes a push for entering the red zone, the presence of the beloved retailer will definitely be missed by many who find themselves shopping down Yonge.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not respond when reached for comment.