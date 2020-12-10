Toronto's only Air Jordan store has closed and here's what's replacing it

The only Air Jordan store in Toronto — formerly located at 306 Yonge St. — has officially closed its doors, but a different athletic footwear store will soon be replacing it.

The downtown Air Jordan store first opened to the public in 2017, and at the time it was only the second of its kind in all of North America.

Featuring a customization area, a large kids' section, an upstairs training area and countless pairs of athletic shoes, the store was a dream come true for most basketball and/or Michael Jordan fans.

But unfortunately, like so many other businesses in the city, the Air Jordan store has shuttered as a result of COVID-19.

And according to Retail Insider, it will soon be replaced by a Foot Locker Community Power Store.

Foot Locker opened its first Canadian Community Power Store recently following similar openings in Detroit, Philadelphia, New York, London, Compton, Liverpool and Hong Kong, and the second in the country is set to open inside the Yonge Street location later this year or in early 2021 — depending on COVID-19 restrictions.

Richard Mcleod, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker, North America, told Retail Insider that the Vancouver Community Power Store "offers an elevated retail experience, including full-family shopping with exclusive product, custom artwork by local artists and an activation space that will host ongoing community events for the sneaker-obsessed."

And in a news release announcing the Canadian openings from earlier this year, the new Toronto store is described as "a community hub for sneaker culture in The 6ix," and it will also "tap into local artists Alexis Eke (@alexix.eke) and Jacquie Comrie (@jacquiecomrie) for custom art installations."

So while downtown Yonge Street may have lost one iconic athletic footwear store this year, at least it's set to gain another one soon.