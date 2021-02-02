Toronto restaurant for Filipino feasts closing after building slated for redevelopment

A Toronto restaurant known for boxed Filipino feasts hasn't been open for long, but it's now being forced to close as the building it's in is being redeveloped.

Tala has been serving up kamayan feasts in boxes, a type of Filipino smorgasbord eaten by hand, typically in large groups. Their reformatting of the tradition helped keep feasting alive in the pandemic.

Now that the building where Tala resides is being turned into condos, unfortunately they will never have served kamayan feasts or anything else in its true form for indoor dining.

"We respect the landlord's decision and we've settled on terms with them," a representative of Tala told blogTO.

A post on Instagram says Tala isn't closing for good and is currently on the hunt for a new space.

"It's tough because we invested a big amount on the turnkey of buying this business. With a low budget all around for another initial turnkey sum and rent, our options are slim. There are many vacant business spots in Toronto but the reality is, the rental prices are not going down to reflect the realities of the current times," says the representative.

The restaurant's last day at their current address will be Mar. 22, 2021, and they're asking anyone with leads on a new space to reach out.