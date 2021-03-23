Toronto restaurant famous for its brunch has permanently closed all of its locations

Another beloved business in Toronto has closed all its doors amid the pandemic.

The Green Wood, a popular spot for hearty sustainably made brunches has announced the close of both its Toronto locations.

The Leslieville location at 1402 Queen St. E, and the fashion district hot spot at 461 King St. W will be permanently closing with Maru Japanese Bistro moving into the Leslieville address.

"No, we’re not saying it’s all over, but we are taking a break," said The Green Wood by Instagram post.

"After more than four years on Queen St. East and our opening year on King St. West, we’ve made the tough decision to close up our restaurants and focus on next steps of The Green Wood as a whole."

The announcement suggets that The Green Wood will eventually be coming back in some way, but whether that's as a new restaurant or an entirely different venture waits to be seen.

With Toronto restaurants having only recently been given the green light to again allow patio dining, there's no doubt that many people will miss the sizeable servings this beloved brunch spot once offered.