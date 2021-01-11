These were the most popular baby names in Ontario in 2019

Just as each passing year brings with it new fashion trends, pop culture fads, viral memes and more, names for newborn babies also go in and out of style over time.

As a result, the province releases new data each year revealing the most commonly-used baby names in Ontario, and it just unveiled the most popular names of 2019.

According to the province, the most common name for newborn girls in Ontario in 2019 was Olivia, while the name most commonly given to boys was Noah.

This falls in line with the overall trends of the decade, as the province announced last year that the top baby names in Ontario between 2010 and 2018 were Liam and Olivia, followed closely by Noah and Emma.

"Ontario registered 933 baby girls named Olivia, closing the decade as one of the most consistently popular names in the province," reads a provincial news release issued on Jan. 11.

"Charlotte came in as the second-most popular name for girls. There were 841 Noahs registered in Ontario last year making it the top choice for boys, with Liam in second place."

The top five most popular names for girls in 2019 were:

Olivia Charlotte Emma Ava Sophia

For boys in 2019, parents were most likely to name their child:

Noah Liam Lucas Benjamin Ethan

Much has changed in the world since the simpler, more innocent days of 2019, though it remains to be seen whether the choatic state of the world will have any impact on the most popular baby names of 2020 and 2021.