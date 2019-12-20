These were the most popular baby names in Ontario this decade

The 1980's had their Michaels and Jessicas. The 1990's had... Michaels and Jessicas again. The oughties saw a rush of new humans named Jacob and Emily, with baby boy Michael pulling up second place alongside his girl counterpart, Madison.

As for the list of top baby names during the decade that ends in less than two weeks? It was owned by Liam and Olivia — at least in Ontario.

The provincial government, for whatever reason, just released a list of the top five most-popular baby names for males and females born between January of 2010 and December of 2018.

Unless the past 12 months saw some sort of explosion in babies named, say, Doug or something, this decade's most-frequently given names for boys were:

Liam Noah Lucas William Benjamin

For girls, parents chose the following five names most:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava

Olivia was actually the most popular name for any baby born in Ontario over the past decade, with more than 8,300 baby girls registered under this name between 2010 to 2019.

You can see a full list of baby names for males and females born in Ontario between 1917 and 2016 through the government's open data portal, if you're curious to see when your own moniker peaked.