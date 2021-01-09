City
Olivia Little
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
hinder property toronto

Hinder Property in Toronto is a secluded trail along the Don River valley

City
Olivia Little
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Hinder Property is a quiet and picturesque natural area in north Toronto.

Located at Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West, the natural area is bordered by Earl Bales Park to the south and the West Don Parkland to the north.

hinder property toronto

The paved pathway that leads from the parking lot at Bathurst Street connects with the West Don Trail. 

But despite its close proximity to the well-known Earl Bales Park, this little gem of a trail is quite secluded and feels tucked away from the rest of the city as it's entirely surrounded by forest.

hinder property toronto

The trail through the Hinder Area follows a small creek in some sections. 

If you're coming by TTC, you can take the 7 Bathurst bus from Bathurst subway station to the 4600 Bathurst stop and walk south to the park entrance on the east side of Bathurst Street.

For those driving, there's a large parking lot at the entrance off Bathurst right near the trailhead.

hinder property toronto

The natural area is covered in trees, both fallen and standing.

There's a paved pathway that you can take that runs fairly straight southward and through a residential street for a short time before connecting with Earl Bales Park Trail.

hinder property toronto

The paved trail makes for a better option for those with a wheelchair or stroller. 

Alternatively, you can explore deeper in the forest by stepping on to the rustic trail system in the woods right next to the parking lot.

hinder property toronto

There are no official trail markers or signs through the forest and hikers tend to just walk on the safest route. 

The varied dirt path will bring you through the Hinder Area, which is part of an extensive forested ravine system that helps support wildlife in the area.

hinder property toronto

Boasting a vast amount of tree cover, the area is a popular spot for birdwatching in the city. 

Although this route can be a bit slippery and treacherous in the winter months (there's no winter maintenance through this area), it's a great option for those who prefer to be entirely surrounded by the forest.

hinder property toronto

The creek will be frozen over in a lot of spots during this time of the year. 

The forested area is covered in mature stands of Sugar Maple, Black Maple, American Beech, among many others, so you're in for quite a colour display if you visit in the fall.

hinder property toronto

The walk through the forest is quiet and secluded, especially during the winter months.

There are also a few rustic wooden boardwalks laid down to help you traverse over the small creek that trickles by in some areas or to make for a smoother surface for bikers in the summertime.

hinder trail toronto

The natural area tends to be a well-used bike trail in the summer. 

Eventually, you'll find yourself at Burnett Park located on the south end of Hinder Property where you'll converge with the paved pathway that leads from the parking lot. From here, you can make your way to Earl Bales to extend your hike.

hinder property toronto

Photos by

Olivia Little

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Hinder Property in Toronto is a secluded trail along the Don River valley

The history of the Forest Hill neighbourhood in Toronto

Queen West residents losing sleep due to screeching streetcar

Toronto won't get iconic raccoon bridge after all but here's what's coming instead

Speed dating is going virtual as Toronto remains in lockdown

Toronto rejoices as sunshine comes out for the first time in what feels like forever

Doug Ford warns that shutdown won't end if people keep breaking the rules

Toronto police are reporting a huge and concerning hike in hate crimes