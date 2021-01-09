Hinder Property is a quiet and picturesque natural area in north Toronto.

Located at Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West, the natural area is bordered by Earl Bales Park to the south and the West Don Parkland to the north.

But despite its close proximity to the well-known Earl Bales Park, this little gem of a trail is quite secluded and feels tucked away from the rest of the city as it's entirely surrounded by forest.

If you're coming by TTC, you can take the 7 Bathurst bus from Bathurst subway station to the 4600 Bathurst stop and walk south to the park entrance on the east side of Bathurst Street.

For those driving, there's a large parking lot at the entrance off Bathurst right near the trailhead.

There's a paved pathway that you can take that runs fairly straight southward and through a residential street for a short time before connecting with Earl Bales Park Trail.

Alternatively, you can explore deeper in the forest by stepping on to the rustic trail system in the woods right next to the parking lot.

The varied dirt path will bring you through the Hinder Area, which is part of an extensive forested ravine system that helps support wildlife in the area.

Although this route can be a bit slippery and treacherous in the winter months (there's no winter maintenance through this area), it's a great option for those who prefer to be entirely surrounded by the forest.

The forested area is covered in mature stands of Sugar Maple, Black Maple, American Beech, among many others, so you're in for quite a colour display if you visit in the fall.

There are also a few rustic wooden boardwalks laid down to help you traverse over the small creek that trickles by in some areas or to make for a smoother surface for bikers in the summertime.

Eventually, you'll find yourself at Burnett Park located on the south end of Hinder Property where you'll converge with the paved pathway that leads from the parking lot. From here, you can make your way to Earl Bales to extend your hike.