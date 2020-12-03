City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
stolen buses vaughan

School buses stolen and taken on joy ride before being dumped in Vaughan creek

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Geese, ducks, algae, reeds, abandoned shopping carts... these are all things most people would be used to seeing in creeks and ponds around the GTA.

Full-sized yellow school buses, though? That'll definitely attract some attention... and did, last night.

A video posted to YouTube shows York Regional Police investigating the site of Marita Payne Park in Vaughan, where two buses were deliberately driven into water on Wednesday and abandoned.

One of the buses went into a pond, the other into a creek. At least one is emblazoned with "Darchei Noam," which is the name of a synagogue in Toronto.

Locals who happened to be walking through the idyllic green space on Wednesday were surprised to see buses being towed from the water amid a heavy police presence.

Darchei Noam was not immediately available for comment but York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday that the buses "were stolen and taken for a joy ride overnight."

Police did not say where the buses were stolen from or provide any suspect information.

Nobody was injured, according to police, and an investigation is ongoing.

Lead photo by

Classy Flowers

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Massive Toronto bust nets $17M worth of cocaine and other drugs

School buses stolen and taken on joy ride before being dumped in Vaughan creek

Police searching for man who walked into school and punched teacher in the face

Impending snowstorm threatens to impact commute in Toronto

Police seize one home and more than $2M in illegal cannabis and cash in huge bust

Toronto was just deemed the second-fastest rising global city in the world

This Toronto street now has more than 50 giant santas

Doug Ford defends decision to keep big box stores open