School buses stolen and taken on joy ride before being dumped in Vaughan creek

Geese, ducks, algae, reeds, abandoned shopping carts... these are all things most people would be used to seeing in creeks and ponds around the GTA.

Full-sized yellow school buses, though? That'll definitely attract some attention... and did, last night.

A video posted to YouTube shows York Regional Police investigating the site of Marita Payne Park in Vaughan, where two buses were deliberately driven into water on Wednesday and abandoned.

One of the buses went into a pond, the other into a creek. At least one is emblazoned with "Darchei Noam," which is the name of a synagogue in Toronto.

Locals who happened to be walking through the idyllic green space on Wednesday were surprised to see buses being towed from the water amid a heavy police presence.

Darchei Noam was not immediately available for comment but York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday that the buses "were stolen and taken for a joy ride overnight."

Police did not say where the buses were stolen from or provide any suspect information.

Nobody was injured, according to police, and an investigation is ongoing.