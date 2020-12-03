Police searching for man who walked into school and punched teacher in the face

Have you seen a young man in a Timberland hoodie and Champion pants with swollen knuckles lately? York Regional Police would like a word.

Investigators with YRP's #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are currently looking for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly walked into a King City high school last month and punched a teacher in the face.

While the teacher in question, a 37-year-old man, couldn't identify his assailant to police, the attack doesn't sound entirely random... and if it is, it's all the more terrifying.

The suspect is said to have walked into King City Secondary school on Tuesday, November 10, around 11:30 a.m. when there were no studens present.

Police say he walked around the first floor of the school before going upstairs to the second floor, where he walked into a classroom, suckerpunched the victim and fled the scene.

PLS RT - We need your help to ID this man who punched a a teacher in the face at King City Secondary School. Someone knows who he is and we need you to call 866-876-5423 x7141 with tips. More info here --> https://t.co/U9ETeGaLcv pic.twitter.com/XFV3XqkinE — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 3, 2020

The teacher sustained only minor injuries, but the incident was serious enough to warrant a callout for public assistance.

Police just released security images of the suspect, snapped while he was inside the secondary school, in the hopes that someone will recognize him and come forward.

The man is described as white, 20-25 years old, with brown hair and a beard. He is wanted for assault.

"Investigators have exhausted all leads and are releasing an image of the suspect and appealing to the community for any information that may lead to his identity," said YRP in a release on Thursday.

"The investigation is ongoing."