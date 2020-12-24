Here's what Justin Trudeau said in his Christmas message to Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the nation in his annual Christmas message Thursday morning, and he urged Canadians to focus on being grateful and hopeful despite the difficult circumstances.

In his message, Trudeau acknowledged all of the celebratory things his family would normally be doing at this time of year, especially considering his birthday also happens to fall on Dec. 25.

"This time of year is full of joy, light, and traditions. As a family, we usually get together to eat too much food, share laughs and stories, watch cheesy holiday movies, give each other gifts, and most importantly, spend quality time together," he said in his holiday statement.

"This year, as we continue to deal with the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Christmas traditions will be different."

Merry Christmas! I know things are different this year, and there aren’t any dinners to host or parties to go to, but we can - and should - still give thanks for everything that unites us. My family and I are wishing you and your loved ones the very best. https://t.co/wjbRQw5Gba pic.twitter.com/ukif9IZkLT — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 24, 2020

But while families won't be getting together for big dinners and friends aren't stopping by for cookies and eggnog this year, Trudeau said we should all do our best to give thanks for everything that unites us.

"Today is a time to recognize all the good that we have in our lives," he said. "It's a time to celebrate Christ's message of compassion and show people we love them – and right now, that message is more important than ever before."

The prime minister admitted that 2020 has been an unbelievably difficult year for the majority of the country, but he said Canadians have repeatedly met this year's challenges with generosity, kindness, and hope.

"Neighbours are helping neighbours, kids are giving up play dates and birthday parties, and businesses are retooling their operations, all to help in the fight against COVID-19," said Trudeau.

"We've seen this leadership and dedication from our front line workers, who have put themselves at risk to keep all of us safe and healthy and our families fed. And we also recognize the work of our Canadian Armed Forces members, both at home and abroad, and thank them for their sacrifice and service to our country. "

Trudeau added that so many have done their part this year to help and keep each other safe, "because as Canadians we show up for one another."

He also urged residents to continue to support and reach out to friends, neighbours, and anyone in need in the community, both now, as we stay apart this holiday season, and going forward.

"As a country, we will come out of this challenging year stronger and more united, and we will continue to stand together – both today and into the New Year," he said.

"From our family to yours, Hadrien, Ella-Grace, Xavier, Sophie, and I wish you joy, health, and love this holiday season. Merry Christmas, everyone."