Canada Post reverses decision to not deliver to Toronto building with maskless tenants

Canada Post has reversed its decision to stop delivering mail to a Toronto building after several residents were seen not wearing masks.

Earlier this week, residents of 72 Gamble Ave. in East York were notified that they would have to start picking their mail up at 600 Commissioners St. in the Port Lands after delivery workers noticed tenants not wearing masks in indoor public areas.

"There have been health and safety concerns over an extended period expressed by our employees that residents of this apartment complex are not wearing a mask while indoors in the public areas that need to be accessed when delivering the mail," reads a Canada Post statement sent to blogTO.

But the postal service also said its health and safety committee was working with building management to resolve the issue as soon as possible and return to regular mail delivery at this address, and it seems they successfully accomplished that goal.

"Our health and safety committee met with the building management this morning to resolve this issue," reads another statement from a Canada Post spokesperson sent to blogTO Thursday.

"Later today, the committee delivered mail that had not yet been picked up by customers at our facility. Regular mail service will resume tomorrow. We will continue to monitor and follow safety protocols, and work with property management and residents."

Mask usage has been mandatory in all public indoor spaces throughout Toronto since the summer, and at the end of July city council voted to enact a temporary bylaw requiring all owners or operators of apartment buildings and condominium corporations to have a policy to ensure masks or face coverings be worn by individuals in enclosed common spaces, such as lobbies, elevators and laundry rooms.