Canada Post refuses to deliver mail to Toronto building where people aren't wearing masks

Residents of a Toronto condo will have to pick up their mail at a Canada Post location after the delivery company decided to temporarily suspend service to the building.

Residents of 72 Gamble Avenue were notified on Monday that they will no longer receive mail to their homes.

This news comes after residents were seen not wearing masks in indoor public areas. 

"To ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers, we are temporarily changing the way we deliver mail to your building," the notice read. 

This change means that residents will now have to pick up all mail at 600 Commissioners Street in the Port Lands

A Canada Post spokesperson told blogTO: "There have been health and safety concerns over an extended period expressed by our employees that residents of this apartment complex are not wearing a mask while indoors in the public areas that need to be accessed when delivering the mail.

"Our health and safety committee has been working with building management to resolve this issue as soon as possible, to return to regular mail delivery at this address."

Since early July, face masks or coverings have been mandatory in all public indoor spaces in Toronto. This means that anyone entering any public indoor setting is required to wear one, according to the city's bylaw.

