10 fun things to do in Yorkville right now

There are plenty of fun things to do in Yorkville that don't involve luxury shopping — though there's no shortage of that in Toronto's high-end Mink Mile. Aside from hotels and bars, the district also stretches into Bloor Street's Culture Corridor, meaning you're a walk away from some of Canada's most well-known arts institutions.

Here are some fun things to do in Yorkville right now.

Dine in a private heated dome

The InterContinental Yorkville hotel has erected their heated dining domes once more. Sip some pinot noir inside this trio of reservable, private bubbles on the patio of Proof Bar from Tuesday to Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Check out the Mr. Brainwash pop up

French street artist Thierry Guetta, best known as Mr. Brainwash, is showing his work at Taglialatella Galleries. The We're In This Together pop-up is up at 87 Yorkville until December 31.

Scope out some epic murals

The walls of Yorkville Village were decked out with some massive art earlier this summer. Take a walk along Cumberland, Scollard, and Yorkville for some big splashes of colour by artists like Birdo, Jacquie Comrie and Jarus.

See the ROM’s Egyptian Mummy Exhbit

If seeing the mummy section at the museum was a childhood highlight for you, you'll be delighted to know there are now six new preserved humans at the ROM right now courtesy of the British Museum. The Egyptian Mummies exhibit runs until March 21, 2021.

Go for drinks on a rooftop patio

Head upstairs at the go-to Yorkville bar Hemingways for their city-famous patio, complete with shelter, heaters, and physical distancing measures in place. The pub eats and beers at this New Zealand bar are a nice reprieve from other swanky spots in the area.

Visit the Gardiner Museum

Toronto's world renowned ceramic museum is open to visitors. The exhibition RAW, featuring unfired clay work from artists Cassils, Magdolene Dykstra, Azza El Siddique, and Linda Swanson, has been extended to November 8. It's free admission on weekends (or always, if you're a student).

See the four storey bird bath outside the Four Seasons

The ultra-bougie Four Seasons hotel is home to a massive birdbath. Find this bright red fountain by Claude Cormier in the hotel's forecourt, right next to Four Seasons' manicured rose garden on Yorkville Ave.

Eat Italian on a heated patio

The sprawling Italian market Eataly may not be as bustling as it once was, pre-lockdown, but you can still enjoy Italian eats on Il Patio. This sidewalk seating is heated, so you can sip on Aperol cocktails even when it's chilly out. Just keep in mind it's seasonal, so rainy days are no gos.

Chill out on the Yorkville rock

If you haven't hung out on this iconic granite rock by Bay Station, you haven't really visited Yorkville. For something low-key (with as little human interaction as possible) this outdoor chill spot is perfect for people-watching.

Check out the beautiful architecture of Church of the Redeemer

This progressive place of worship has long been dwarfed by Yorkville's skyscrapers, but its locale was once considered the fringes of the city when it opened in 1879. Head into this Gothic Revival building for its stunning architecture. The church is also well known for its super fun, ever-changing signage out front.