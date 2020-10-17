Toronto restaurant lets you eat inside private heated domes

Toronto's outdoor domes for private dining are back this winter, and it's never seemed more appropriate to have dinner with just a few people in a plastic bubble.

InterContinental Yorkville has erected their domes in the past, but this year it's especially prudent for them to have a heated outdoor dining area.

The three domes can be booked from Oct. 16 through Feb. 29. A phone line is open for reservations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day and the domes are available five days a week from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"Each dome has a large door/opening that remains open to the outside, with two large vents/windows on the opposite side to allow for continuous air flow. While the weather is still on our side, it remains a comfortable experience, but we have added the heaters for additional comfort," says Shaun Pearson, executive assistant manager at InterContinental.

"After each reservation, we use hospital grade cleaners to disinfect the complete dining area and we leave one hour of 'rest' in between each reservation with the windows and doors open."

A dedicated prix fixe lounge tasting menu includes a hot chocolate, or glass of Chardonnay or Carbernet-Merlot; a choice between calamari, wings, a cheese board, Mediterranean flatbread or poutine; and then one chocolate-dipped strawberry per person.

Reservations are restricted to one hour long, and cost $50 per person for a minimum of two and max of four people per reservation. Proceeds from reservations will go towards Nellie's Shelter for Women and Children.

"In early April, eleven women living in our shelter tested positive for COVID-19. With the increased cost of keeping women and their children safe due to enhanced infection controls, we are grateful to businesses like the InterContinental Toronto Yorkville for their support," says Jyoti Singh, executive director of Nellie's.

"The support we have received from organizations like the InterContinental has helped us maintain much need programs and services during these difficult times."

"Nellie's has been supporting our community since 1973 and we felt it was crucial to support them in our current environment," says Simon Chapman, general manager of the InterContinental Toronto Yorkville.

If even dining in a sleek transparent dome under the stars sounds too much like roughing it for you, the hotel is also doing private dining experiences in their suites for the ultimate luxury staycation dinner date.