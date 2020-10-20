City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
ontario covid

Ontario confirms spike in new cases of COVID-19 and dismally low testing numbers

Ontario health officials are confirming a spike in new cases of COVID-19 today, with 821 new infections reported Tuesday morning. 

This jump comes after 704 new cases were reported yesterday, and 658 cases were confirmed in the previous day. 

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, public health units also completed just over 24,000 tests yesterday — which is less than half of the province's stated goal of 50,000 tests per day by mid-October. 

As a result, Ontario's positivity rate has surpassed 3 per cent — considered to be a critical threshold —  and currently sits at 3.4 per cent.

Of the new cases confirmed by the province, 327 are in Toronto, 136 are in Peel, 64 are in York Region and 79 are in Ottawa.

Another 628 cases are meanwhile considered to be resolved, and three new deaths have also been reported. All told, 6,237 active cases remain in the province. 

Hospitalizations have also been gradually increasing over the past couple of months, and there are now 274 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 72  in ICUs and 45 on ventilators.

