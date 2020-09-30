City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
fall colours near toronto

This is what fall colours look like in Toronto right now

Fall is arguably one of the most beautiful times of the year in Toronto — what with the crisp autumn air and brightly-coloured leaves — and thankfully you don't have to travel far to see some of the gorgeous foliage the city has to offer.

In fact, you don't have to travel anywhere at all (which is a good thing considering the whole pandemic situation), because the city itself is now filled with beautiful trees covered in yellow, red and orange leaves.

Take Edward Gardens, for example, the botanical garden located on the southwest corner of Leslie Street and Lawrence Avenue East. The trees in the area have begun to give off that fall splendor, making it a perfect spot to take in the beautiful colours.

fall colours near toronto

The fall colours at Edward Gardens. Photo by Clement Lo

The leaves at Sunnybrook Park in North York have also begun to change, and photos of the trees show a fall-lover's paradise.

fall colours near toronto

The leaves are changing in Sunnybrook park. Photo by Clement Lo

Even Trinity Bellwoods, the park everyone loves to hate, is looking quite picture-perfect these days thanks to the changing leaves.

fall colours near toronto

Trinity Bellwoods is looking beautiful thanks to fall colours. Photo by Jeremy Gilbert

The trail around the top of the Scarborough Bluffs has also begun to transform, which will hopefully draw peoples' attention away from the dangerous cliffs for at least a short while.

fall colours near toronto

Beautiful colours on the Scarborough Bluffs trail. Photo by George Hornaday

And if you do choose to leave the city and head out further into the GTA, you'll find that even some plain old residential streets look like the backdrop for a fall rom-com thanks to the foliage.

Take this street in Markham, for example:

fall colours near toronto

Fall colours at Highglen Ave and Markham Road. Photo by Clement Lo

The colours are also pretty remarkable out in Headford right about now.

fall colours near toronto

Colours have just begun to change in Headford. Photo by Slava Poliakov

So while COVID-19 will soon force all us inside for pretty much the entire the winter season, be sure to get outdoors and take in the beauty of Toronto's fall colours before the real cold weather sets in and leaves the trees barren for the next seven months.

