At least 19 international flights with COVID-19 have landed in Toronto this month

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Toronto and the province approaches its second wave, it seems international flights are still bringing brand new cases of the virus into the city.

According to the federal government's non-exhaustive database of places recent travellers may have been exposed to the virus, at least 19 international flights brought infected passengers into Toronto since the beginning of September.

The information on the webpage is gathered through reports received from provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public websites, and it only includes data from the last two weeks.

According to the database, flights hailing from everywhere from Poland, to India, to the U.S. had COVID-19-infected passengers on board when they arrived at Pearson International Airport, and the federal government is advising anyone that may have been exposed on one of these flights to self-monitor for symptoms.

These are the flights confirmed to have brought new cases of COVID-19 into Toronto since the start of September:

Air Canada flight AC43 from Delhi on Sept. 1 (rows 18 to 22)

Air Canada flight AC847 from Munich on Sept. 2 (rows 31 to 39)

Air Canada flight AC1255 from Kingston on Sept. 2 (rows 30 to 36)

Ethiopean Airlines flight ET552 from Addis Ababa on Sept. 2 (rows unknown)

GoJet Airlines DBA United Express flight UA4552 from Chicago on Sept. 2 (rows six to 12)

Turkish Airlines flight TK17 from Istanbul on Sept. 2 (rows 11 to 17)

United Airlines flight UA3458 from Chicago on Sept. 2 (rows nine to 15)

Hi Fly airlines flight 5K531 from Delhi on Sept. 3 (rows 37 to 41)

Egypt Air flight MS995 from Cairo on Sept. 3 (rows 26 to 32 and 37 to 43)

Turkish Airlines flight TK17 from Istanbul on Sept. 4 (rows 10 to 16)

LOT Polish Airlines flight LO45 from Warsaw on Sept. 4 (rows 15 to 21)

Air Canada flight AC1255 from Kingston on Sept. 4 (rows 27 to 33)

Air Canada flight AC873 from Frankfurt on Sept. 4 (rows unknown)

Air Canada flight AC873 from Frankfurt on Sept. 5 (rows 57 to 63)

Air Canada flight AC43 from Delhi on Sept. 5 (rows one to four and 18 to 20)

AeroMexico flight AM616 from Mexico City on Sept. 6 (rows one to four)

Lufthansa flight LH470 from Frankfurt on Sept. 6 (rows 30 to 35)

Air Canada flight AC43 from Delhi on Sept. 7 (rows unknown)

Turkish Airlines flight TK17 from Istanbul on Sept. 8 (rows 14 to 20)

"You may have been exposed to COVID-19 during recent travel, such as by airplane, cruise ship or train (any public conveyance)," notes the database. "Being aware of the risk can help you take the necessary steps to protect your health and the health of others around you."

Non-essential international travel has been restricted in Canada since March 18, but numerous exceptions for Canadian citizens, permanent residents, the immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents, and some foreign nationals mean cases of the virus are still entering the country, and Toronto, fairly often.

Under the federal government's Quarantine Act, all those entering the country are required to quarantine for 14 days immediately upon arrival, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

At least 12 domestic flights have also brought new cases of the virus into Toronto over the past couple of weeks, including from cities such as Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton and Calgary.