At least 19 international flights with COVID-19 have landed in Toronto this month
As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Toronto and the province approaches its second wave, it seems international flights are still bringing brand new cases of the virus into the city.
According to the federal government's non-exhaustive database of places recent travellers may have been exposed to the virus, at least 19 international flights brought infected passengers into Toronto since the beginning of September.
The information on the webpage is gathered through reports received from provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public websites, and it only includes data from the last two weeks.
According to the database, flights hailing from everywhere from Poland, to India, to the U.S. had COVID-19-infected passengers on board when they arrived at Pearson International Airport, and the federal government is advising anyone that may have been exposed on one of these flights to self-monitor for symptoms.
These are the flights confirmed to have brought new cases of COVID-19 into Toronto since the start of September:
"You may have been exposed to COVID-19 during recent travel, such as by airplane, cruise ship or train (any public conveyance)," notes the database. "Being aware of the risk can help you take the necessary steps to protect your health and the health of others around you."
Non-essential international travel has been restricted in Canada since March 18, but numerous exceptions for Canadian citizens, permanent residents, the immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents, and some foreign nationals mean cases of the virus are still entering the country, and Toronto, fairly often.
Under the federal government's Quarantine Act, all those entering the country are required to quarantine for 14 days immediately upon arrival, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
At least 12 domestic flights have also brought new cases of the virus into Toronto over the past couple of weeks, including from cities such as Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton and Calgary.
