Ontario confirms more than 300 new COVID-19 cases for first time since June

New cases of COVID-19 in Ontario have been consistently trending upwards for weeks now, and health officials just confirmed that more than 300 new cases are being reported today.

The 313 new cases confirmed Monday morning represent Ontario's highest daily case count since June 7, which is troubling considering schools across the province are in the process of reopening.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 78 per cent of today's cases are from just three regions: 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa.

Ontario is reporting 313 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 30,000 tests were completed. 78% of today's cases are from three regions, with 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa. All other PHUs have fewer than 10 new cases, except for York with 13 cases. 15 PHUs have no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 14, 2020

She said all other public health units have fewer than 10 new cases, except for York region, which is reporting 13 new infections.

Another 15 public health units, meanwhile, have no new cases at all.

It's for this reason that many have been calling on the province to send Toronto and Peel back to Stage 2 while the rest of the province remains in Stage 3, but the government has yet to announce any plans to do so.

Premier Ford's government has indicated, on the other hand, that no further public health restrictions will be lifted anytime soon as a result of the upward trend, and they've also said they won't hesitate to once again shut down restaurants, bars and schools if they see fit.

According to Elliott, 67 per cent of today's new cases are in people under the age of 40.

The health minister also said that nearly 30,000 tests were processed throughout the province yesterday.

Another 133 cases are now considered to be resolved in Ontario, and sadly, one additional death has been reported. With a total of 39,974 resolved cases and 2,816 deaths confirmed to date, at least 2,027 cases remain active in Ontario.