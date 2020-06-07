Ontario reports 415 new COVID-19 cases but 223 are thanks to a reporting delay

Ontario is reporting 415 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of cases in the province to date to 30,617.

The spike is partially due to 223 of the cases being "impacted by a laboratory-to-public health reporting delay," according to the Ministry of Health.

Testing is continuing at a consistently high level, with 19,374 tests conducted yesterday and a backlog of 6,779 tests still pending today.

This is significantly above the province's testing benchmark of 16,000 tests per day.

There were also 19 new deaths reported as of Sunday, bringing Ontario's total number of deaths to 2,426.

Meanwhile, GTA public health units now account for 67.2 per cent of all positive cases in Ontario.

A total of 24,252 cases of COVID-19 in the province are now resolved.