Police bust another Brampton house party with more than 200 people inside

The people of Brampton are apparently continuing to have a problem with following recommended health and safety measures to prevent further COVID-19 outbreaks, even after being scolded by officials on numerous occasions over the past few months.

Cops have caught far too many residents holding backyard and house parties since the health crisis began, and others have been busted and fined for hosting group soccer games and 18-person cricket matches.

In just a single week back in April, 35 tickets and 116 warnings for not abiding by provincial social gathering limits were issued across the city for multiple parties and sports games — and months later, the same thing is still going on.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, Peel Regional Police and bylaw officers cracked down on a 200-person party near Countryside Drive and Goreway Road — that's right, 200 people during a time when the cap for gatherings in Peel is a socially-distanced 10 — that organizers tried (and seemingly failed) to hide from neighbours.

Read about a Brampton house party with over 200 people, they tried to ‘hide’ it and police called to disperse. @fordnation will there be fines for organizers? How about the owners of those bars on Queen St. West? #COVIDIOTS are making people sick, potentially killing people. — Eric Walters (@EricRWalters) July 26, 2020

According to CP24, the event even had hired security to valet attendees' cars and to make sure no one was posting anything about the soiree on social media. Hosts also went to the trouble of putting up physical barriers around their house to try and keep everything out of view.

The bash was so big that it took officers an entire hour to actually get everyone off the premises — and this is all while Brampton is recovering from being one of the entire country's top coronavirus hotspots.

Oh they threw a PARTY party in Brampton yesterday — AFRONAUT (@PharaohSpacely) July 26, 2020

There is no word yet on what punishment organizers and partygoers might face for the night's shenanigans, but it seems that people can reasonably expect some in Brampton will continue to flout emergency orders.