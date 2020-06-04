City
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
People in Brampton keep violating social distancing rules with backyard parties

Social distancing violations just keep on coming in Brampton. Raucous backyard parties continue to proliferate in the Toronto suburb prompting multiple charges to be laid and Mayor Patrick Brown to call out residents for their "reckless" behaviour.

Some who have backyard green space in Brampton have been partying hard over the past week where the city saw 179 complaints, "which were received for residential, social gatherings," said Brown in his weekly press briefing on Wednesday

He said that of the complaints, the city had laid 19 charges in relation to parties in people's backyards.

"Please understand this is not the time for social gatherings," he said. "We must listen to the advice of public health."

Provincial guidelines stipulate that gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

Brown outlined that Brampton continues to be a virus hotspot and a place where community spread of the coronavirus is high. There are many instances of young people between the ages of 20 and 29 getting infected. 

"You may not appreciate the severity of this virus, but you are spreading it in our community," he said. "You are putting loved ones, parents, grandparents at risk and this reckless behaviour must stop."

As a result, Brown said additional measures are being implemented, including making masks on public transit mandatory.

Beginning July 2, all riders will be required to wear masks as the city clamps down on health and safety protocols in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Peel Police

