Ontario has just extended all emergency orders again

The Ontario government has extended all emergency orders yet again, including laws restricting social gatherings numbers, public events, and the opening of restaurants and bars.

Emergency orders were first declared by the Province on March 17, and slated to expire on May 29, but were pushed back to June 9. They've now been extended again to June 19.

That means that social gatherings of more than five people are still banned, as is the reopening of businesses that are considered non-essential.

Bars and restaurants will continue to operate as take-out service only. Libraries, theatres, playgrounds, and public pools also remain closed.

"We are not out of the woods yet, and this deadly virus still poses a serious risk," said Premier Doug Ford in the Provincial directive.

"We encourage businesses to begin preparing to reopen, so when the time comes, they will be able to protect employees, consumers and the general public."

Yesterday, the City of Toronto released guidance documents for restaurants and personal service businesses like barbers and hair salons to prepare for reopening, though no exact date has been announced.

The news follows the Ontario government's announcement to extend the current state of emergency for another 28 days. Ford has said he will announce details for the Province's second phase of reopening sometime next week.