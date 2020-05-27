Emergency orders in Ontario have been extended yet again

The province extending its emergency orders for another few weeks has become a regular thing, and yes, it's just happened again.

The new extension will last until at least June 9, the government announced in a press release on Wednesday morning.

Previously, emergency orders had been extended until May 29, with the actual state of emergency in the province due to last until at least June 2. (The state of emergency itself is separate from the individual orders under it, which need to be extended every two weeks.)

This latest announcement does not contradict any part of the first stage of the province's reopening plan.

Under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, the premier has additional powers to respond to the pandemic situation and effectuate rules surrounding group gatherings, the closure of businesses and amenities, and more.

It also means that bylaw officers can continue to fine those defying rules under the current state.

This particular extension encompasses all emergency orders in place at the moment, including the closure of public land for recreational camping, rules around long-term care homes and congregate living situations (like that staff who usually work in multiple homes can only work at one location, and that teachers and members of the military can be deployed to work in these settings), and hospital authority to make quick decisions to reasonably respond to the health crisis.

And, yes, bars and restaurants will remain closed aside from takeout and delivery for at least another 10 days, gatherings will continue to be limited to five people and outdoor recreational amenities in parks will likewise stay closed off to the public.

"We are extending these emergency orders to protect the health and safety of all individuals and families as we begin to gradually and safely reopen our province," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in the release, adding that residents should continue to follow health and safety recommendations about hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing.

Since residents have been under the given state for 10 weeks already, another two is just par for the course at this point, but it is good to know when exactly certain orders might be lifted.