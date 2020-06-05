Toronto restaurants and hair salons told to get ready to reopen

City of Toronto officials have told restaurants and personal service businesses like barber shops, hair salons and nail salons to get ready to reopen.

No exact date has been released yet, but in a city briefing today, Dr. Eileen de Villa said that businesses should start preparing to receive customers and clients so that they're ready to go when the provincial government lifts its emergency restrictions.

"When the time comes to reopen, these businesses will have to modify their practices to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection for their customers and their staff," said de Villa.

The City posted guidance documents online today, and encouraged restaurants or personal service businesses to review them sooner rather than later, especially since some hair salons are already completely booked before opening.

A few of those guidelines include physical distancing measures, erecting barriers like Plexiglass, putting space between tables, and keeping the contact information of their customers in case they need to be reached following a COVID-19 infection.