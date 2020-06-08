Ontario expands gathering limit to 10 people

The government of Ontario just announced that the gathering limit in the province will be increased from five to ten people.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement during his daily press briefing at Queen's Park Monday, along with a whole host of other announcements about businesses and services that will be permitted to open in certain regions in the coming days.

"Effective Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:01 a.m., the province will increase the limit on social gatherings from five to 10 people across the province, regardless of whether a region has moved to Stage 2," reads a release from the province.

Ontarians have been waiting for this announcement for quite some time, and at one point Ford insinuated that the gathering limit would be expanded back in May.

But he eventually changed his tune and said the province was not yet ready to allow more than five people from different households to gather in Ontario based on the advice of the province's Chief Medical Officer.

Now, as Ontario regions outside the Golden Horseshoe are permitted to enter Stage 2 of reopening, all those living in Ontario in any region will be able to gather in larger groups.

Still, the province says health and safety precautions should still be taken and physical distancing should be practiced.

"We are able to make this announcement today because of the extraordinary effort of our frontline workers and every other person in the province who helped to stop the spread of this deadly virus," said Ford in a release.

"Entering Stage 2 means parts of the province will see more people back on the job and an opportunity to get back together with friends and family. Although this is extremely encouraging, I urge everyone to exercise caution and continue to follow public health advice as we are not out of the woods yet."