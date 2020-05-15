Ontario says gathering restrictions could soon change with limit increase to 10 people

Ontario's restrictions on group gatherings might be loosening up sometime next week, so summer BBQs aren't totally out for the count just yet.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliot in a briefing Friday, the limit on group meetings might go to 10 people, up from five.

It's been capped at five people since the end of March, but Elliot said today that we can can expect an announcement on bubbling as early as next week.

"That is something that we are studying very closely right now," she said. "...increasing the numbers, because I know that people are wanting to spend more time with family and friends."

The concept of the "double bubble" or "family bubble", which would allow two households to interact, was first introduced in New Brunswick as part of the province's reopening plan.

Newfoundland and Labrador have also adopted the measure as lockdown restrictions lift, touting its benefits for those experiencing the feeling of isolation during the pandemic.

But with regions in Canada experiencing different levels of community transmission, there's been no clear decision on whether the bubble will translate to harder-hit provinces like Ontario or Quebec.