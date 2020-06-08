Here's a map of the Golden Horseshoe and what regions can now reopen in Ontario
Parts of Ontario outside of the Golden Horseshoe are officially moving into Stage 2 of reopening with more and more businesses allowed to resume service.
Everything inside of the Golden Horseshoe including Toronto and the GTA will still need to wait.
The Ontario government has outlined that many parts of the province outside of the Golden Horseshoe will be able to enter Stage 2 as part of its regional approach to safely reopening the province's economy.
Public health units in certain regions that are able to enter into Stage 2 as of this Friday include:
Regions that officially make up the Golden Horseshoe and remain in Stage 1 until a further date include:
Premier Doug Ford has said during his press conference today that each region across the province will be able to extend gathering sizes from 5 to 10 effective Friday.
Join the conversation Load comments