Here's a map of the Golden Horseshoe and what regions can now reopen in Ontario

Parts of Ontario outside of the Golden Horseshoe are officially moving into Stage 2 of reopening with more and more businesses allowed to resume service.

Everything inside of the Golden Horseshoe including Toronto and the GTA will still need to wait.

The Ontario government has outlined that many parts of the province outside of the Golden Horseshoe will be able to enter Stage 2 as part of its regional approach to safely reopening the province's economy.

Public health units in certain regions that are able to enter into Stage 2 as of this Friday include:

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Regions that officially make up the Golden Horseshoe and remain in Stage 1 until a further date include:

Durham Region Health Department

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Region Public Health

Hamilton Public Health Services

Lambton Public Health

Niagara Region Public Health

Peel Public Health

Toronto Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

York Region Public Health

Premier Doug Ford has said during his press conference today that each region across the province will be able to extend gathering sizes from 5 to 10 effective Friday.