Lisa Power
Posted 21 minutes ago
Golden Horseshoe ontario

Here's a map of the Golden Horseshoe and what regions can now reopen in Ontario

Parts of Ontario outside of the Golden Horseshoe are officially moving into Stage 2 of reopening with more and more businesses allowed to resume service.

Everything inside of the Golden Horseshoe including Toronto and the GTA will still need to wait.

The Ontario government has outlined that many parts of the province outside of the Golden Horseshoe will be able to enter Stage 2 as part of its regional approach to safely reopening the province's economy.

Golden Horseshoe ontario mapPublic health units in certain regions that are able to enter into Stage 2 as of this Friday include:

  • Algoma Public Health
  • Brant County Health Unit
  • Chatham-Kent Public Health
  • Eastern Ontario Health Unit
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit
  • Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
  • Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
  • Huron Perth Public Health
  • Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
  • Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
  • Middlesex-London Health Unit
  • North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
  • Northwestern Health Unit
  • Ottawa Public Health
  • Peterborough Public Health
  • Porcupine Health Unit
  • Public Health Sudbury & Districts
  • Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
  • Renfrew County and District Health Unit
  • Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
  • Southwestern Public Health
  • Thunder Bay District Health Unit
  • Timiskaming Health Unit
  • Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Regions that officially make up the Golden Horseshoe and remain in Stage 1 until a further date include:

  • Durham Region Health Department
  • Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
  • Halton Region Public Health
  • Hamilton Public Health Services
  • Lambton Public Health
  • Niagara Region Public Health
  • Peel Public Health
  • Toronto Public Health
  • Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
  • York Region Public Health

Premier Doug Ford has said during his press conference today that each region across the province will be able to extend gathering sizes from 5 to 10 effective Friday.

Lead photo by

Radek Kucharski

