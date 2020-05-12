Toronto neighbourhood is giving out free bottles of hand sanitizer

In the latest edition of Torontonians stepping up to do thoughtful things for one another in the midst of a global health crisis, the association representing and advocating for commercial property owners and tenants of one Toronto neighbourhood is now giving out free hand sanitizer to local businesses.

The Bloorcourt BIA has just started bottling up some germ-and-virus-killing goodness and is delivering it to frontline workers manning small independent stores along the Bloor Street West strip between Christie Pitts and Dufferin.

"We did our first round of #handsanitizer drop offs to our #Bloorcourt businesses yesterday. And they were welcomed and very warmly received by the shop keepers," the organization wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning. "It’s a small step we are taking to help keep everyone safe."

We did our first round of #handsanitizer drop offs to our #Bloorcourt businesses yesterday. And they were welcomed and very warmly received by the shop keepers. It’s a small step we are taking to help keep everyone safe. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tr5T4mikX1 — Bloorcourt (@Bloorcourt_BIA) May 12, 2020

Hand sanitizer has been especially hard to come by in Toronto and worldwide since the onset of the pandemic, with prices often jacked up as demand has increased exponentially.

It is, of course, an essential item for those whose jobs involve closely interacting with the public every day, and it's one of the measures people can use to help ensure the health and safety of themselves and others these days.

Based on responses to the post, as well as the photos shared in it, recipients and residents alike seem grateful for the kind gesture so far.

The Bloorcourt BIA will continue to distribute complimentary hand sanitizer around the neighbourhood in the coming days, and is just one of many individuals, groups and companies in and around the city that have begun to manufacture and/or hand out free sanitizer, personal protective equipment and other much-sought-after products to those who need it most.