Toronto distilleries are now making hand sanitizer to help fight COVID-19

Spirit of York, a gin distillery in Toronto's Distillery District, recently announced that their operation would be dedicating production to hand sanitizer that meets WHO standards, rather than botanical booze.

Sanitizer is vital for those who need to protect their immune systems during the coronavirus pandemic, but panic buying has left many without.

In light of this, a handful of local distillers have stepped up to produce sanitizer for those in need.

The Spirit of York sanitizer will be available on March 19 for $2.95 with a limit of two per customer, or free to those in need and those who are over 65.

All proceeds will go to local food banks.

Around the same time, Dillon's, another reputed gin maker located about an hour outside Toronto, announced they'd be producing about a 1,000 bottles of 65% alcohol for disinfecting, offering them for free to "any essential service individual or organization."

Previous to this, Dillon's had already produced a small batch of hand sanitizer out of 95% grape ethanol, aloe vera juice and peach bitters that every visitor to the distillery was free to take home.

They've since upped their game on another batch currently available to anyone in need.

Reid's Distillery, another local Toronto gin distillery, has also made their own 70% ABV spray sanitizer currently available to those in need. You can also still pick up their booze or get it delivered through Foodora.

"We're happy to do anything we can to help our community. As a Distillery, we're lucky to have access to alcohol which can be used as a sanitizer," says Jacqueline Reid. "We will be distributing sanitizing spray free of charge to anybody in need for as long as we have the resources."

"We've seen a large demand and we're asking people not to hoard and be conscious of the immunocompromised communities. The Toronto community and the craft distilling community are strong and it's great to see them coming together."