Mill St. Brewery just made hand sanitizer for people who work at restaurants in Toronto

A number of beer and spirit manufacturers across Canada are starting to use their facilities to produce much-needed alcohol-based sanitizer to help residents keep their hands clean — and Toronto-based Mill Street has just hopped on board to do the same.

After retail stores began running out of the in-demand item, people began turning to resale sites like Kijiji, where bottles of Purell, Lysol disinfectant wipes and other such items were going for ridiculously high prices.

That's when distilleries like Spirit of York in Toronto and Dillon's in nearby Beamsville, Ontario began manufacturing sanitizer that meets World Health Organization standards. Breweries as large as Labatt have also recently started doing the same.

Mill Street's recently-announced operation is aimed at helping frontline workers in the industry in particular, such as those cashing out members of the public at the LCBO and the Beer Store.

Toronto's restaurant/bar community: need hand sanitizer? Our Mill Street distilling team has produced sanitizer for front line employees at @LCBO @TheBeerStoreON and all of you to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto. Tweet/DM us and we'll deliver bottles to you. pic.twitter.com/BfbiRWcMm4 — Mill Street Brewery (@MillStreetBrew) March 22, 2020

Posts on the brewery's social media pages specifically call out "fellow members of Toronto's restaurant/bar community," asking those who are in need of free hand sanitizer to reach out via tweet or social media direct message.

"If you're in need of hand sanitizer, we've got you covered!" the post reads. "Our distilling team down at the Mill Street Beer Hall has produced hand sanitizer for all front line employees at @LCBO, @TheBeerStoreON and all of you to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto."

Many residents, especially those working at the aforementioned stores, are grateful for the company's efforts.

"Well done," one user responded on Twitter.

"This is a great use of resources and setting aside profit margins during this crisis! Bravo!" another said.

(Clean) fingers crossed that with everyone in Toronto staying on the ball to wash and sanitiz their hands so much, we'll be able to keep our frontline workers healthy and our COVID-19 case numbers low.